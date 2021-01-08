Czech Jobless Rate Climbs Further

The Czech Republic's unemployment rate rose for a second straight month in December, figures from the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs showed on Friday.

The jobless rate rose to 4.0 percent from 3.8 percent in November. That was in line with economists' expectations.



In October, the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent.



The total number of registered job applicants was 291,977 persons at the end of December. The figure was higher by 17,451 persons from November and by 76,445 persons from a year ago.

The number of vacancies also increased in December.

