GM Unveils New Logo To Reflect Its Shift To EVs

General Motors has unveiled a new logo that reflects its complete shift towards electric vehicles. The new logo features "GM" in lowercase letters in a more-contemporary font.

It is the first significant change to GM's blocky blue emblem since 1964 and only the fifth logo change for the automaker in 113 years. The new logo was created by GM's own designers.

According to the company, the new logo features a color gradient of vibrant blue tones, evoking the clean skies of a zero-emissions future and the energy of the Ultium platform. The rounded edges and lower-case font create a more modern, inclusive feel. The underline of the "m" connects to the previous GM logos as well as visually representing the Ultium platform. And within the negative space of the "m" is a nod to the shape of an electrical plug.

General Motors said that, to complement the "Everybody In" campaign and new GM brand identity, it will launch a new GM.com site on January 11, 2021 to share the latest information and stories about GM's work across electrification, safety, citizenship and the road to autonomous driving.

The marketing campaign will feature celebrities including Malcom Gladwell, author of "The Tipping Point."

According to reports, the new GM logo will not appear on its vehicles, but it will be used in all of its corporate communications. It will also appear on a new website.

General Motors said in November 2020 that it plans to offer 30 all-electric models globally by mid-decade as part of its efforts to tackle climate change. It raised its financial commitment to electric vehicles or EVs and Autonomous Vehicles or AVs to $27 billion through 2025, up from the $20 billion planned before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

GM said that by 2025, it would launch 30 EVs around the world, and more than two-thirds would be available in North America. Cadillac, GMC, Chevrolet and Buick would all be represented, with EVs at all price points for work, adventure, performance and family use.

Forty percent of its U.S. entries would be battery electric vehicles by the end of 2025.

According to GM, its versatile Ultium platform provides the building blocks for everything, from mass market to high performance vehicles.

Ultium-based EVs, when produced, will be capable of driving ranges up to 450 miles on a full charge, higher than expected earlier. GM projects that second-generation Ultium packs, expected mid-decade, will cost 60 percent less than the batteries in use today with twice the energy density expected.

Ultium is expected bring EVs closer to price parity with gas-powered vehicles.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News