Australia Retail Sales Jumps 7.1% In November

The value of retail sales in Australia was up a seasonally adjusted 7.1 percent on month in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Monday - coming in at A$31.654 billion.

That beat expectations for an increase of 7.0 percent following the 1.4 percent gain in October.

Individually, food retailing was down 0.3 percent on month, while household goods retailing jumped 12.7 percent, clothing sales spiked 26.7 percent, department store sales jumped 21.1 percent, other retailing gained 7.9 percent and restaurant retailing was up 6.7 percent.

On a yearly basis, the value of sales rose 13.3 percent.

