China Consumer Prices Rise 0.2% On Year In December

Consumer prices in China were up 0.2 percent on year in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent following the 0.5 percent contraction in November.

On a monthly basis, inflation was up 0.7 percent - again beating forecasts for an increase of 0.4 percent following the 0.6 percent decline in the previous month.

The bureau also said that producer prices were down 0.4 percent on year, beating forecasts for a fall of 0.8 percent after sinking 1.5 percent a month earlier.

Economic News

