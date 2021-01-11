Japan Current Account Data On Tap For Tuesday

Japan is scheduled to release November numbers for current account, setting the pace for a light day in Asia-Pacific economic activity. The current account is expected to show a surplus of 1.551 trillion yen, down from 2.144 trillion yen in October.

Japan also will see December figures for bank lending and for the eco watchers survey. In November, bank lending was up 6.3 percent on year, while the eco watchers survey for current conditions had a score of 45.6 and the outlook was at 36.5.

