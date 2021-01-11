Vireo Health Introduces Terpene-enhanced Cannabis Flower Brand 'Amplifi'

Vireo Health International Inc., a multi-state cannabis company, said Friday it has launched a new line of terpene-enhanced brand of dry cannabis flower called 'Amplifi'. The product line will feature dry cannabis flower strains sold in 3.5-gram TerpSafe jars.

Amplifi is the first brand to utilize Vireo's new TerpSafe packaging . The patent-pending technology helps to preserves the flower's existing terpene profile and also naturally augments the terpene content of cannabis flower over time.

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Vireo noted that Amplifi products launched in the company's Ultimate Purple strain and are currently available at licensed dispensaries in Maryland. The brand's second strain, Gorilla Girl, will be launched later in January.

The company also expects Amplifi products to be available in Arizona at the Vireo dispensary located in Phoenix and at third-party dispensaries state wide, starting in February.

Vireo's TerpSafe technology was recently featured in a peer-reviewed research paper published in the Journal of Cannabis Research. The technology helps in terpene preservation for a variety of different cannabis flowers, grown and stored under various conditions.

According to the company, multiple lab tests showed that cannabis flower stored in traditional packaging lost nearly half of its native terpenes over a four-week period. But the terpene content rose over the same four-week period when the same flower was stored in Vireo's TerpSafe packaging system.

Last year, Vireo signed a limited exclusive licensing deal with eBottles420, a supplier of cannabis packaging in North America, to manufacture and distribute TerpSafe packaging.

In October 2020, Vireo announced the launch of a new cannabis-based brand called 'Midnight'. The Midnight brand was launched at Vireo's four medical dispensaries in New York as a softgel product. Vireo expects to expand the brand with additional product formats and new formulations this year.

Vireo is licensed to grow and process cannabis in seven . The company is operational in five of those markets - including the core markets of Arizona, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, and New York. The company holds 29 total retail dispensary licenses, of which 16 are currently open for .

