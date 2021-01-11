European Economics Preview: Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Due

Investor sentiment data from euro area is due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, consumer and producer prices from Norway and unemployment from Turkey are due. Norway's inflation is seen rising to 1.2 percent in December from 0.7 percent in November.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases industrial production for November. Economists forecast production to drop 2.6 percent annually, following a 1.6 percent decrease in October.

In the meantime, foreign trade from Hungary and industrial output from Slovakia are due. Hungary's trade surplus is expected to fall to EUR 524 million in November from EUR 894 million in October.

At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the investor sentiment index to rise to 0.7 in January from -2.7 in December.

