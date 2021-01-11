Denmark Inflation Steady In December

Denmark's consumer prices remained stable in December, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-on-year in December, same as seen in November.

The consumer price index for December is affected by Covid-19, as the drop in price observations has been slightly larger than normal, the agency said.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased the most by 17.0 percent in December, mainly due to higher prices for tobacco.

Clothing and footwear cost had the largest decline of 3.6 percent, due to lower prices for clothing.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of energy and fresh food, eased to 1.0 percent in December from 1.2 percent in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent in December.

Economic News

