Hungary Trade Surplus Rise In November

Hungary's trade surplus increased in November, as both exports and imports declined, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

The trade surplus increased to EUR 811 million in November from EUR 329 million in the same month last year. Economists had expected a surplus of EUR 524 million.

In October, the trade surplus was EUR 895 million.

Exports grew 6.9 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.1 percent increase in October.

Imports increased 1.9 percent annually in November, after a 5.1 percent fall in the preceding month.

On a month-on-month basis, exports decreased 0.5 percent, while imports grew 0.4 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.