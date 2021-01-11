Romania Trade Deficit Widens In November

Romania's trade deficit increased in November as imports rose faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.

The trade deficit widened to EUR 1.573 billion in November from EUR 1.494 billion in the same month last year, the agency reported. In October, the trade deficit was EUR 1.799 billion.

Exports rose 0.6 percent annually in November and imports grew 1.5 percent, the agency said.

For the January to November period, exports decreased 11.0 percent and imports declined 7.7 percent.

