Latvia Trade Deficit Narrows In November

Latvia's trade deficit narrowed in November amid a rise in both exports and imports, data from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Monday.

The trade deficit fell to EUR 76.1 million in November from EUR 128.0 million in the same month last year. In October, the trade deficit was EUR 76.5 million.

Exports rose 9.1 percent annually in November and imports increased 4.1 percent.

The major export partners were Lithuania, Estonia, Germany and Denmark and those of import were Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Estonia.

