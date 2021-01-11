Belgium Industrial Production Falls In November

Belgium's industrial production decreased in November after rising in the previous two months, preliminary data from Statistics Belgium showed on Monday.



The seasonally adjusted industrial production index dropped 3.5 percent from the previous month, , the agency said. In October, output rose a revised 6.7 percent.

The latest monthly fall was the first since August, data showed.

The calendar adjusted production index decreased 0.4 percent from the same month last year. That followed a revised 5.7 percent increase in the previous month.

