Indonesia Consumer Confidence Improves In December

Indonesia's consumer confidence improved in December and moved closer to optimism, survey data from the Bank Indonesia showed on Monday.



The consumer confidence index rose to 96.5 from 92.0 in November.



Confidence strengthened in all sub-categories of the index.

The latest improvement in consumer confidence was driven by stronger perceptions of current economic conditions and future expectations.

Perceptions of current economic conditions are improving due to better view on the outlook for job availability, income, and timeliness of purchasing durable goods.

Meanwhile, consumer expectations of future economic conditions have increased, particularly in terms of job opportunities.

In December, consumer confidence improved in the 14 cities surveyed.

