South Korea Unemployment Data Due On Wednesday

South Korea will on Wednesday release unemployment figures for December, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The jobless rate in November was 4.1 percent.

Japan will see December numbers for machine tool orders; in November, orders were up 8.0 percent on year.

Economic News

