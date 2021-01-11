Japan Has Y1,878.4 Billion Current Account Surplus

Japan posted a current account surplus of 1,878.4 billion yen in November, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 1,551 billion yen and was down from 2,144.7 billion yen in October.

Exports were down 3.4 percent on year to 6.039 trillion yen, while imports sank an annual 13.6 percent to 5.423 trillion yen. The trade balance showed a surplus of 616.1 billion yen.

The capital account showed a surplus of 2.1 billion yen and the financial account had a surplus of 1,593.3 billion yen.

