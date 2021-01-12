Dutch Inflation Rises In December

Dutch consumer price inflation rose in December, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 1.0 percent year-on-year in December, after a 0.8 percent increase in November.

Prices for motor fuels and accommodation had an upward effect on inflation, as prices for motor fuels fell 7.4 percent in December, which was a smaller fall compared to November's 8.9 percent decline. Accommodation cost rose 10.6 percent.

Inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, rose to 0.9 percent in December from 0.7 percent in the previous month.

In 2020, the consumer price average inflation eased to 1.3 percent from 2.6 percent in 2019.

