Finland Current Account Swings To Deficit

Finland's current account balance swung to a deficit in November, data from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.

The current account balance registered a deficit of EUR 0.9 billion in November versus a surplus of 0.35 billion in October.

The balance of goods trade showed a surplus of EUR 0.32 billion versus EUR 0.41 billion in the previous month.

The services trade deficit widened to EUR 348 million in November from EUR 322 million in the previous month.

The primary income account showed a EUR 107 million surplus and the secondary income account logged a shortfall of EUR 173 million.

On a 12-month moving average basis, the current account surplus was EUR 0.2 billion.

