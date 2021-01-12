Latvia Consumer Prices Falls Further In December

Latvia's consumer prices declined further in December, albeit at a softer pace, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices decreased 0.5 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.7 percent decline in November.

Prices of goods fell 1.4 percent, while that of services increased 1.6 percent.

Prices for transport and housing declined by 4.5 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively, in December.

Meanwhile, prices for grew 3.5 percent and those of recreation and culture gained 2.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained unchanged in December.

