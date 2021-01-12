India Inflation Eases More Than Expected

India's consumer price inflation slowed more than expected in December, figures from the statistics ministry showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index rose 4.59 percent year-on-year following a 6.93 percent increase in November. Economists had forecast 5.28 percent inflation.

The Consumer Food Price Index rose 3.41 percent annually in December after a 9.50 percent climb in November.

Compared to the previous month, the CPI fell 1.01 percent and the CFPI decreased 3.25 percent in December.

Prices of food and beverages increased 3.87 percent annually and those of clothing and footwear grew 3.49 percent. Housing costs grew 3.21 percent. Fuel and light cost rose 2.99 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.