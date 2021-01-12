After Market Hours: Matrix Service, Farmer Bros. DermTech, Axcelis, Gain; Urban Outfitters Slip

Matrix Service Company (MTRX) - Shares of the company jumped 35% in extended trading session on Tuesday. Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS), a manufacturer of engineered equipment, signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Matrix Service for the development of standardized hydrogen solutions in North America.

Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM) - Shares of the coffee and tea manufacturer gained 17% after the bell on Tuesday. Farmer Bros. announced a partnership with High Brew Coffee, a manufacturer of ready-to-drink coffee products. Farmer Brothers will distribute three flavors of High Brew's premium RTD cold brew coffee via their Direct-Store-Delivery routes.

DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) - The molecular diagnostic company rose 12% in extended hours Tuesday. DermTech announced that non-invasive genomic patch testing for melanoma has received a recommendation from the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. The recommendation indicates that there is uniform NCCN consensus that the intervention is appropriate.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (ACLS) - Shares of the semiconductor company after it increased its fourth-quarter guidance. The company now expects revenues for the fourth quarter to be about $120 million, above the $110 million prior guidance. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $110.27 million. The company also announced new $100 million share repurchase program.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) - Shares of the company further gained 8% in extended trading session over 22% growth in regular trading on Tuesday. The company signed a deal with French auto maker Groupe Renault to launch a stand alone joint-venture for the research and development, manufacturing and sale of fuel cell-powered light commercial vehicles.

Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) - Shares of the financial company gained about 5% in after hours after the company authorized repurchase of up to $1.60 billion of common shares in 2021. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, payable on February 12, 2021 to stockholders of record on February 1, 2021.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) - Shares of the company slipped 13% in after-hours trading after the company updated its revenue outlook for the fourth quarter. The company now expects revenues to be about $645 million to $650 million. Analysts currently estimate revenues of $681.1 million. Comparable sales are expected to decrease in the mid-single digit range.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) - Shares of the apparel retailer tanked 8% in after-hours trading after the company said its holiday sales for the two months ended December 31, 2020, decreased 8.4% compared to last year. Comparable sales decreased 9% due to negative retail store net sales reflecting the pandemic. Urban Outfitters also announced that Trish Donnelly, CEO of the Urban Outfitters Group, will be leaving as of January 31, 2021, to pursue a new career opportunity.

