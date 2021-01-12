Win Streak Expected To Continue For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, collecting more than 325 points or 5.2 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,400-point plateau and it's tipped to open higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to higher on the back of strong crude oil gains. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financials and resource stocks.

For the day, the index rose 12.73 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 6,395.67 after trading between 6,353.31 and 6,435.96.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia skidded 1.16 percent, while Bank Mandiri climbed 1.46 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.50 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia slid 0.38 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 1.51 percent, Bank Central Asia lost 2.52 percent, Semen Indonesia advanced 0.83 percent, Indofood Suskes fell 0.37 percent, Telkom Indonesia tanked 2.50 percent, United Tractors retreated 1.22 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tumbled 1.77 percent, Aneka Tambang skyrocketed 7.36 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 3.60 percent, Timah spiked 3.14 percent, Bumi Resources plunged 2.53 percent and Astra International, Indosat and Indocement were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks bounced back and forth across the unchanged line on Tuesday, finally settling with modest gains.

The Dow added 60.00 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 31,068.69, while the NASDAQ gained 36.00 points or 0.28 percent to end at 13.072.43 and the S&P 500 rose 1.58 points or 0.04 percent to close at 3,801.19.

Political concerns, rising cases and uncertainty about near term trend for the market after an historic climb weighed on stocks.

Amid FBI warning about possible armed protests across the United States in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, a state of emergency has been declared in the District of Columbia.

Optimism about further economic stimulus in the U.S. and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines helped to nudge the markets higher. Investors are also looking ahead to quarterly earnings results.

Crude oil prices moved higher Tuesday, boosted by a weak dollar and Saudi Arabia's decision to cut production in the next two months. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up $0.96 or 1.8 percent at $53.21 a barrel.

