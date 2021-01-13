logo
Nugg Club Launches Cannabis Subscription Service In California's Inland Empire Area

Published:

Nugg Club, a California-based subscription cannabis club , said it has expanded its monthly cannabis subscription service to consumers in California's Inland Empire area.

Since April, Nugg Club has delivered $99 monthly boxes to consumers in Los Angeles and Orange County.

The boxes, which are curated by a team of experts, contain five to seven premium full-sized cannabis products worth more than $225 in retail value. Subscribers can receive the boxes monthly or bi-monthly.

Nugg Club said that in the first phase of expansion, its subscription serviced will be available to residents in nearly 70 percent of zip codes in the Inland Empire region. The company plans to service the entire area by mid-year.

The company is currently accepting signups to its subscription service from customers in Ontario, Chino, San Bernardino, Riverside and Corona.

Nugg Club noted that as the Inland Empire region has fewer licensed dispensaries compared to other urban areas of the state and to solve the issue of access, it delivers products straight to consumers' doors each month.

The company claimed its boxes will appeal to price sensitive consumers who might otherwise procure cannabis products through the underground market that is cheaper, but will not offer the variety and safety of tested legal products.

Nugg Club believes it can bring people back to the legal market as it offers premium products at wholesale prices, often at 60 percent below retail.

"By negotiating deals with brands, cultivators and distributors on behalf of our members, Nugg Club is able to offer curated premium cannabis products at discounted prices," said Alex Milligan, Chief Marketing Officer and Co-Founder of Nugg Club.

In addition to each month's box, subscribers can access Nugg Club's add-ons marketplace to purchase products from past boxes at 30 percent to 60 percent off regular retail prices.

Subscribers can also regularly find brands launching new products in the Nugg Club Box before these products appear on dispensary shelves.

