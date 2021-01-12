IPO Lockup Expiration Alert: ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO)

The lockup period of Burlingame, California-based ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO) ends on January 13.

ALX Oncology Holdings is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies targeting CD47 checkpoint pathway for blood and solid tumor cancers.

The company's lead product candidate is ALX148, a next-generation CD47 blocking therapeutic, which is being studied across a variety of cancers.

2021 is expected to be another productive year with additional clinical trial initiations and data readouts, according to ALX Oncology.

*Anticipated Milestones for 2021

• Phase 1b full data read out for ALX148 in combination with Merck's Keytruda and chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) is planned in the first half of 2021.

• Initiation of two randomized Phase 2 studies for ALX 148 in combination with Keytruda in patients with HNSCC are planned in the first half of 2021. The first study (ASPEN-03) will evaluate the efficacy of ALX148 in combination with KEYTRUDA for the first line treatment of patients with PD-L1 expressing metastatic or unresectable, recurrent HNSCC. The second study (ASPEN-04) will evaluate ALX148 in combination with KEYTRUDA and standard chemotherapy for the first line treatment of patients with metastatic or unresectable, recurrent HNSCC.

• Initiation of a Phase 1b clinical trial in the first half of 2021 with ALX148 in combination with Zymeworks' zanidatamab in patients with advanced HER2-expressing breast cancer and other solid tumors.

• Initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ALX148 in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) (ASPEN-05) patients in the second half of 2021.

• Initiation of a randomized Phase 2 trial of ALX148 in combination with Herceptin (trastuzumab), Cyramza and paclitaxel in patients with 2nd line or greater gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer (ASPEN-06) is expected in the second half of 2021.

• Results of a Phase 1 clinical trial of ALX 148 in combination with azacitidine in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and the initiation of the Phase 2 clinical trial in MDS (ASPEN-02) are expected in the fourth quarter 2021.

(*Source: Company PR)

ALX Oncology made its debut on The Nasdaq Global Select Market on July 17, 2020, offering its shares at a price of $19 each and as mentioned above, the 180 day lockup period expires on January 13.

ALXO opened the first day of trading on July 17 at $37.50 and closed at $30.00 that day. The stock has thus far hit a low of $28.01 and a high of $117.45.

ALXO closed Tuesday's trading at $86.20, up 0.27%. In after hours trading, the stock dropped 2.16% to $84.34.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Business News