European Economics Preview: Eurozone Industrial Output Data Due

Industrial production from euro area is due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Germany's wholesale price data is due for December. Prices had decreased 1.7 percent annually in November.

In the meantime, the Turkish Statistical Office is scheduled to issue industrial production and retail sales data for November. Production is forecast to climb 9.6 percent on year, faster than the 10.2 percent rise logged in October.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office publishes retail sales and consumer price figures. Inflation is seen easing to 2.6 percent in December from 2.7 percent in November.

At 4.00 am ET, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde to participate in an online Q&A during the Reuters Next event.

Also, Italy's Istat releases industrial production for November. Economists expect production to drop 0.4 percent on month, reversing a 1.3 percent rise in October.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is set to publish euro area industrial production for November. Production is expected to grow 0.2 percent on month, following a 2.1 percent rise in October.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.