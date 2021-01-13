Romania Industrial Production Falls In November

Romania's industrial production decreased in November, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent month-on-month in November.

Manufacturing output rose 1.7 percent monthly in November.

Production in mining and quarrying decreased 2.7 percent, while electricity grew 2.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial production increased a working-day adjusted 0.4 percent in November.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production declined 4.8 percent monthly in November and fell 3.4 percent from a year ago.

Economic News

