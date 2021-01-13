South Korea Jobless Rate Rises In December

South Korea's unemployment rate rose in December, data from Statistics Korea showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 4.6 percent in December from 4.1 percent in November. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.7 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate increased to 4.1 percent in December from 3.4 percent in the previous month.

The number of unemployed climbed to 1.135 million in December from 967,000 in the preceding month. Compared to a year ago, the figure rose by 194,000 persons.

The number of employed persons decreased by 628,000 year-on-year to 26.526 million in December.

Economic News

