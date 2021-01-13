Hungary Industrial Production Growth Slows As Estimated

Hungary's industrial production grew at a softer pace in November, as initially estimated, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 1.6 percent year-on-year in November, after a 2.7 percent increase in October, as estimated.

The industrial production volume increased 3.5 percent yearly in November. This was in line with economists expectation.

A growth in production was observed in manufacture of transport equipment, manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products, the agency said.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production fell 1.2 percent monthly in November, after a 2.8 percent gain in the prior month, as initially estimated.

Economic News

