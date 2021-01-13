Italy Industrial Production Falls In November

Italy's industrial production decreased in November, figures from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production declined 1.4 percent month-on-month in November, reversing a 1.4 percent growth in October. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent fall.

In September, output fell 5.0 percent.

On a yearly basis, industrial output fell 4.2 percent in November, following a 1.9 percent decrease in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a decline of 4.3 percent.

Among all sectors, consumer goods production declined 4.0 percent monthly in November. Capital goods and energy output decreased 0.6 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, intermediate goods output grew 0.2 percent.

