Portugal Consumer Prices Fall As Estimated

Portugal's consumer prices declined in December, as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index fell 0.2 percent year-on-year in November, same as seen in November, as estimated.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components fell 0.1 percent in December, following a 0.2 percent decline in the prior month, as initially estimated.

Prices for energy declined 4.9 percent year-on-year in December, following a 6.0 percent decrease in the preceding month, in line with initial estimate.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in December, following a 0.3 percent decrease in the previous month. This was in line with initial estimate.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer price, or HICP, fell 0.3 percent annually in December, after a 0.4 percent decline in the prior month, as initially estimated.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP fell 0.1 percent in December, following a 0.5 percent decrease in the preceding month, as estimated.

In 2020, consumer prices remained unchanged, after a 0.3 percent rise in 2019.

The HICP fell 0.1 percent in 2020, after a 0.3 percent rise in the previous year.

