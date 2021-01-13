South Korea Export Prices Sink 5.4% On Year In December

Export prices in South Korea were down 5.4 percent on year in December, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday - after sinking 4.6 percent in November.

On a monthly basis, export prices fell 0.1 percent after slipping 0.5 percent in the previous month.

Individually, prices for agricultural, forestry and marine products shed 5.0 percent on year and 1.8 percent on month. Prices for manufactured exports fell 5.4 percent on year and 0.1 percent on month.

Import prices tumbled an annual 10.2 percent last month after sinking 10.3 percent in November. They were up 1.8 percent on month following the flat reading a month earlier.

