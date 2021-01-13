New Zealand Building Permits Rise 1.2% In November

The number of building permits issued in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent on month in November, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday coming in at 3,881.

That follows the upwardly revised 8.9 percent jump in October (originally 8.8 percent).

In the year ended November 2020, the actual number of new dwellings consented was 38,624, up 4.2 percent on year.

The annual value of non-residential building work consented was NZ$7.0 billion, down 6.0 percent from the November 2019 year.

