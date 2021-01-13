Japan Core Machine Orders Rise 1.5% In November

The value of core machine orders in Japan was up 1.5 percent on month in November, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 854.8 billion yen.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 6.2 percent following the 17.1 percent spike in October.

On a yearly basis, core machine orders were down 11.3 percent - but that also beat forecasts for a fall of 15.4 percent following the 2.8 percent gain in the previous month.

The forecast for core machine orders in the fourth quarter of 2020 suggests a decline of 1.9 percent on quarter and 13.2 percent on year.

Economic News

