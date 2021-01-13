Australia Building Approvals Rise 2.6% In November

The total number of building permits issued in Australia advanced a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent on month in November, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at 17,205.

That was in line with expectations following the 3.8 percent increase in October.

Private sector houses rose 6.1 percent, in seasonally adjusted terms, while private sector dwellings excluding houses fell 3.9 percent.

The value of total building approved fell 8.4 percent in November, in seasonally adjusted terms. Non-residential building drove the decrease, falling 27.4 percent, having risen 59.3 percent in October.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.