European Economics Preview: Germany GDP Data Due

GDP data from Germany and the account of the monetary policy meeting from the European Central Bank are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.00 am ET, December consumer price data is due from Statistics Finland. Prices had increased 0.2 percent on year in November.

At 4.00 am ET, Destatis is slated to publish Germany's GDP data for the whole year of 2020. The is forecast to shrink 5.1 percent in 2020 after rising 0.6 percent in 2019.

At 5.00 am ET, consumer price figures are due from Greece.



At 6.00 am ET, the Central Statistics Office is scheduled to issue Ireland's consumer price data for December.

At 7.30 am ET, the ECB is slated to release the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on December 9 and 10.

