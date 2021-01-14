Pre-market Movers In Healthcare Sector: ORGO, NK, APYX, BIOL, ATHE, ACER…

What's moving these stocks in pre-market hours today?

In the Green

1. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) is up nearly 50% at $11 in pre-market trading Thursday, following better-than expected revenue outlook for the fourth quarter and full year 2020. The net revenue for Q4, 2020 is expected to be between $104.6 million and $106.0 million, well above analysts' consensus revenue estimate of $80.84 million. The net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $74.6 million.

2. NantKwest Inc. (NK) is up 23% at $18.25 in pre-market hours Thursday, following positive interim data on survival rates in metastatic pancreatic cancer trials evaluating investigational NK cell therapy PD-L1 t-haNK. Last month, the company entered into an agreement to merge with ImmunityBio, a privately-held immunotherapy company, in a stock-for-stock transaction. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2021.

3. Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) is up nearly 22% at $9.51 in pre-market trading Thursday, following preliminary revenue results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. The total revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 is expected to be in a range of approximately $10.9 to $11.3 million, up approximately 30% to 35% year-over-year, and well above analysts' consensus estimate of $8.09 million.

4. BIOLASE Inc. (BIOL), a medical device company that develops, manufactures, , and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine, is up 18% in pre-market hours today, On Jan.12, the company entered into an agreement with Dental Care Alliance (DCA), one of the largest dental support organizations (DSO) in the United States with more than 330 affiliated practices in 20 states, to expand laser adoption and hands-on training programs in targeted geographies.

5. Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) is up 8% at $1.72 in pre-market trading on no news. The company's lead drug candidate is ATH434, which is being initially evaluated for the treatment of Multiple System Atrophy (MSA), a highly debilitating disease with no approved treatments. In a phase I trial, ATH434 was generally well tolerated at all doses and had an adverse event profile comparable to placebo in adult and older adult volunteers.

6. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is up 7% in pre-market hours today, adding to yesterday's gain of 8%. Yesterday, the company closed its previously announced $40 million stock offering - selling 50 million shares of common stock at a price of $0.80 per share.

In the Red

1. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) is down over 7% at $0.64 in pre-market trading Thursday, giving back some of what it gained yesterday, on no news. The company has time until March 8, 2021, to regain compliance with NASDAQ's minimum $1.00 bid price rule.

2. Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) is down 6% at $2.69 in pre-market trading today, giving back some of what it gained yesterday. A pivotal trial evaluating the bioequivalence (BE) of ACER-001 compared to BUPHENYL for the treatment of urea cycle disorders is underway, with topline results expected this quarter.

3. Synlogic Inc. (SYBX) is down nearly 3% at $3.10 in pre-market hours today, on no news. The stock soared 32% yesterday as Chardan analyst Gbola Amusa boosted its price target to $10 from $5 and maintained a Buy rating. A proof of concept phase II clinical trial of SYNB1618 for the treatment of Phenylketonuria, dubbed SynPheny-1, is underway, with data expected to be available mid- 2021.

