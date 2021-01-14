India Wholesale Prices Rise In December

India's wholesale prices increased at a softer pace in December, data from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Thursday.

The wholesale price index rose 1.22 percent year-on-year in December, after a 1.55 percent increase in November. Economists had expected a 1.3 percent rise.

The primary articles price index declined 1.61 percent annually in December, after a 2.72 percent growth in the previous month.

Food price inflation eased to 0.92 percent in December from 2.97 percent in the previous month.

Fuel and power prices declined 8.72 percent in December, following a 9.87 percent fall in the prior month.

Prices of manufactured products grew 4.24 percent in December, following a 2.97 percent gain in the previous month.

The wholesale prices rose 1.31 percent in October.

