Romania Inflation Steady In December

Romania's consumer price inflation remained unchanged in December, figures from the National Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 2.1 percent year-on-year in December, same as seen in November. Economists had expected 2.0 percent inflation.

Food prices increased 3.24 percent and prices of non-food goods rose 1.01 percent. Service costs grew 2.69 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.34 percent in December.

Annual inflation, based on the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, rose to 1.8 percent in December from 1.7 percent in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial turnover rose 1.2 percent yearly in November.

On a monthly basis, industrial turnover declined 4.6 percent in November.

Another data from the National Statistical Institute showed that the manufacturing new orders gained 10.9 percent annually in November and decreased 5.8 percent from a month ago.

