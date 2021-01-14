Finland Inflation Steady At 0.2% In December

Finland's consumer price inflation remained stable in December, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in December, same as seen in November.

Prices of cigarettes, detached dwellings, wireless telephone services as well as fees of medical examination and treatment were higher from a year ago.

The increase was curbed most by reductions in prices of hotel rooms and fuels, the statistical office said.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.14 percent in December, after a 0.06 percent fall in the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.2 percent monthly and increased 0.2 percent from a year ago in December.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail trade turnover gained 0.8 percent yearly in November.

The wholesale trade turnover declined 2.9 percent in November, while daily consumer goods trade grew 9.2 percent.

