Greece Consumer Prices Fall Further In December

Greece's consumer prices declined further in December, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index fell 2.3 percent year-on-year in December, following a 2.1 percent decline in November.

Prices for transportation declined 7.7 percent annually in December. Prices of housing decreased 4.2 percent and clothing and footwear cost fell 3.0 percent.

Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 0.8 percent and education cost remained unchanged.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in December, after a 0.9 percent growth in the prior month.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 2.4 percent annually in December, following a 2.1 percent decline in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, the HICP rose 0.2 percent in December, after a 0.8 percent decrease in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the import prices declined 9.9 percent yearly in November, following a 12.7 percent decrease in October.

On a monthly basis, import prices grew 4.0 percent in November, after a 1.3 percent fall in the preceding month.

