Ireland Consumer Prices Continue To Fall

Ireland's consumer prices continued to decline in December, albeit at a softer pace, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.

Consumer prices declined 1.0 percent year-on-year in December, following a 1.1 percent fall in November.

Prices for clothing and footwear fell 7.8 percent yearly in December and those of transport declined 4.1 percent.

Prices for furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance, and housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels decreased by 3.9 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in December, same as seen in the prior month.

The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 1.0 percent annually in December, same as seen in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, the HICP increased 0.2 percent in December, after a 0.3 percent growth in the previous month.

Economic News

