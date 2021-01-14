Eurozone House Price Inflation Steady At 4.9%

The euro area house prices grew at a steady pace in the third quarter, data published by Eurostat showed on Thursday.

House prices advanced 4.9 percent annually, the same rate of growth as posted in the second quarter.

On a quarterly basis, growth in house prices slowed to 1.3 percent from 1.6 percent a quarter ago.

In the EU27, house prices advanced 1.4 percent sequentially, taking the annual growth to 5.2 percent.

Among the member states for which data are available, the highest annual increases in house prices were recorded in Luxembourg, Poland and Austria, while prices fell in Cyprus and Ireland.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.