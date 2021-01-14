Continued Consolidation Likely For Taiwan Stock Market

The Taiwan stock market has finished lower in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 570 points or 3.7 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 15,700-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is mixed to lower, with stimulus optimism tempered by concern over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Thursday following losses from the cement, plastic and chemical companies, while the stocks were mixed and the financials were mostly higher.

For the day, the index fell 62.79 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 15,707.19 after trading between 15,620.96 and 15,760.15.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial and First Financial both collected 0.24 percent, while Mega Financial eased 0.17 percent, Fubon Financial added 0.31 percent, E Sun Financial lost 0.40 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tanked 2.15 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation dipped 0.20 percent, Hon Hai Precision skyrocketed 8.92 percent, Largan Precision skidded 1.17 percent, Catcher Technology spiked 3.61 percent, MediaTek tumbled 2.60 percent, Formosa Plastic shed 0.61 percent, Formosa Chemical was down 0.58 percent, Asia Cement dropped 0.82 percent, Taiwan Cement sank 0.35 percent and CTBC Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened higher on Thursday but faded as the day progressed and ended slightly in the red.

The Dow shed 68.95 points or 0.22 percent to finish at 30,991.52, while the NASDAQ dipped 16.31 points or 0.12 percent to end at 13,112.64 and the S&P 500 fell 14.30 points or 0.38 percent to close at 3,795.54.

Optimism about additional fiscal stimulus helped generate early buying interest as President-elect Joe Biden is expected to unveil a major relief package with a price tag in the ballpark of $2 trillion.

Trades were also reacting to a Labor Department report showing initial jobless claims jumped to their highest level in over four months last week. Traders have viewed disappointing data as a positive for the markets as it could put further pressure on lawmakers to approve more stimulus.

The pullback by stocks seemed to coincide with an advance by treasury yields, which rebounded following remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell - who suggested that the could return to pre-pandemic levels sooner than feared due to unprecedented fiscal stimulus and the Fed's aggressive intervention.

But he reiterated that the Fed does not intend to raise interest rate anytime soon and downplayed talk of the central bank tapering its bond purchases in the near future.

Crude oil prices bounced higher Thursday on hopes that big stimulus from the Biden administration and the Covid-19 vaccination drive will lift energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended up by $0.66 or 1.3 percent at $53.57 a barrel.

