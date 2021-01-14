New Zealand Food Prices Climb 2.9% On Year In December

Food prices in New Zealand were up 2.9 percent on year in December, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - accelerating from 2.6 percent in November.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices increased 8.9 percent on year; meat, poultry, and fish prices decreased 0.7 percent; grocery food prices increased 1.8 percent; non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 1.7 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 3.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, food prices were up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent and 0.1 percent unadjusted.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.