Japan Tertiary Activity Drops In November

Japan's tertiary activity dropped for the sixth month in a row in November, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed on Friday.

The tertiary activity index declined 0.7 percent month-on-month in November, after a 1.6 percent increase in October.

Among the individual components, medical, care and welfare, wholesale trade, retail trade, information and communications, real estate, and transport and postal activities decreased in November.

Meanwhile, finance and insurance, -related services, living and amusement-related services, goods rental and leasing, and electricity, gas, heat supply and water increased.

On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index declined 3.7 percent in November, following a 1.4 percent fall in the previous month.

Economic News

