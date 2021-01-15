Denmark Producer Prices Fall In December

Denmark's producer prices declined in December, mainly driven by raw material extraction and industry, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

The producer price index fell 2.0 percent year-on-year in December.

Prices in mining and quarrying declined 2.3 percent annually in December.

Meanwhile, prices for water supply and energy supply rose by 1.9 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.

Domestic market prices declined 1.9 percent annually in December and foreign market prices fell 2.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.9 percent in December.

Import prices decreased 2.5 percent yearly in December and rose 0.4 percent from a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.