Indonesia Trade Balance Swings To Surplus

Indonesia's trade balance swung to a surplus in December, as exports rose and imports declined, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Friday.

The trade balance registered a surplus of $2.10 billion in December versus a deficit of $0.08 billion a year ago. Economists had expected a surplus of $2.30 billion.

In November, the trade surplus was $2.59 billion.

Exports grew 14.63 percent year-on-year in December. Economists had expected a rise of 6.3 percent.

Imports fell 0.47 percent annually in December. Economists had forecast a decrease of 12.47 percent.

On a monthly basis, exports rose 8.39 percent and imports increased 14.0 percent in December.

