Spain Consumer Prices Fall As Estimated

Spain's consumer prices continued to decline in December, as initially estimated, final data published by the statistical office INE showed on Friday.

The consumer price index decreased 0.5 percent year-on-year in December, following a 0.8 percent fall in November, as estimated.

The core inflation was 0.1 percent in December.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in December, same as seen in the previous month, as initially estimated.

On a monthly basis, the EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in December versus a 0.1 percent growth in the initial estimate.

On an annual basis, the HICP fell 0.6 percent in December, following a 0.8 percent in the prior month, as estimated.

