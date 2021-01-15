Eurozone Exports Continue To Rise In November

Eurozone exports increased for the seventh straight month in November, first estimate from Eurostat showed Friday.

Exports grew 2 percent on month and imports climbed 2.4 percent from October. However, compared to the month before restrictions were imposed in February, both flows were still down by 4.4 percent and 4.8 percent, respectively.

The trade surplus totaled seasonally adjusted EUR 25.1 billion compared to a EUR 25.2 billion surplus in October.



On a yearly basis, exports of goods decreased 1 percent and imports fell 4.2 percent in November. The trade surplus rose to an unadjusted EUR 25.8 billion from EUR 20.2 billion in the previous year.

During January to November, the trade surplus climbed to EUR 205.4 billion from EUR 198.4 billion in the same period last year. Exports and imports fell 10.2 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively.

Economic News

