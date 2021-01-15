Signs Of US COVID Hospitalizations Slowing Down At National Level

U.S. Covid hospitalizations again started showing a downward trend, prompting Covid Tracking Project to say that it seems to be the first signs of hospitalizations slowing down at national level.

A total of 128,947 patients are admitted in U.S. hospitals with , as per the latest data published by the U.S. collaborative volunteer-run effort to track the pandemic. Out of this, 23,891 patients are being treated in ICU.

This is lower than when US COVID hospitalizations hit the record level of 132,476 on January 6.

On the basis of analysis of the Health and Human Services data, it reported that hospitals across the South, especially in Alabama, are under serious pressure.

The United States is still reporting more than 200,000 cases and 3,000 deaths per day. These are the highest levels of the pandemic. But at the same time, some good news is that the percentage of people testing positive to coronavirus infection continues to decrease and the 7 day average of new cases has decreased on each of the last 3 days.

The national average Covid test positivity rate has fallen to 11.92 percent.

With 3928 additional fatalities reporting in the last 24 hours, the total U.S. death toll from the deadly disease rose to 388692, as per the latest data from the Johns Hopkins. During the same period, 235842 new cases were reported across the country, taking the total number of patients infected with the disease to 23313101.

Arizona currently has the worst per-capita new case numbers in the world, according to COVID Tracking Project.

COVID-19 deaths are 25 percent higher than that recorded in any other week since the pandemic began.

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said that on Thursday, 1,429,500 additional COVID vaccines were distributed to the American people, bringing the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country to 29,922,800. Only 3.5 percent of the U.S. population have received the first dose of anti-COVID vaccine a month after the vaccine distribution began.

Defense Logistics Agency Distribution began shipping Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Defense Department employees outside the continental U.S. as part of the Operation Warp Speed mission.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that a mass vaccination site, having the capacity to vaccinate 12,000 people each day, will open at the Dodger Stadium in the city on Friday. This will be the biggest vaccination site in the country, he told reporters.

In the wake of reports of a new coronavirus variant in Brazil, the British government banned travelers from a number of Latin American countries and Portugal.

As the coronavirus returned to China, the number of new daily infections are on the rise, with the country's National Health Commission reporting 144 new cases for Thursday.

