Sweden Inflation At 4-Month High

Sweden's consumer price inflation rose to the highest in four months in December, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent annually in December, following a 0.2 percent increase in November. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent rise.

The latest inflation was the highest since August, when prices grew 0.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices gained 0.7 percent in December, after remaining unchanged in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.6 percent rise.

Inflation, based on the CPI with fixed interest rate or CPIF, rose to 0.5 percent in December from 0.2 percent in the preceding month.

On a monthly basis, the CPIF rose 0.7 percent in December, after remaining unchanged in the prior month.

